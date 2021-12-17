Robert E Smith, better known as “R.E.” of Ludington, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021 at his home. He was 87 years old. R.E. was born on Jan. 2, 1934, in Lansing, to Delbert and Ruth (Cameron) Smith. He married Carol Moore on Sept. 4, 1954 in St. Johns; she survives him. He graduated from Newberry High School, class of 1952. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years. After an honorable discharge, R.E. began a career in road construction, eventually forming his own company “RE Smith Construction” in 1978. With retirement looming in his future, R.E. formed his “little retirement project,” creating Poncho’s Pond RV Park, opening to the public July 1, 1988.
Over their 67 years of marriage R.E. and Carol traveled extensively, both by air and motorhome, meeting many friends along the way. They were fortunate to have had many adventures together, and had the stories to prove it.
Surviving R.E. are his wife Carol; son Robert E. Jr. “Poncho” (Nancy) Smith; daughter Vickie (Chris) Raven; grandchildren Rob (Erica) Smith, Ali (David) Molnar and Meisha (Aaron) Haller; great-grandchildren Bella and Jenson Smith, Andrew Molnar and Cameron and Gabriel Haller.
R.E. was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and granddaughter Mikala Raven.
Per R.E.’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.