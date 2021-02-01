Robert E. Treml, age 83, of Grant Township, died early Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1937 in Grant Township, son of the late John R. and Frances (Cachura) Treml. He was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1956. Robert married Joanne T. Tyler on July 18, 1959, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee. They have celebrated more than 61 years of marriage together. He was employed in the power house at the packaging Corporation of America in Filer City, until his retirement. He was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (Guardian Angels Catholic Church).
He is survived by his wife of more than 61 years Joanne Treml of Grant Township, two daughters and a son in-law Christine and Glen McDuff of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Melissa Treml of Hudson, Wisconsin; two brothers and sisters-in-law John and Kareen Treml of Custer and Richard and Lucille Treml of Scottville. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Treml.
True to Bob’s style, he said, “I don’t want a big write-up in the paper, just say I died.” Well, we wanted to say a bit about how he lived. Nothing was more important to Bob than family. He was the best husband and father that we could have ever hoped to have. He never let family, neighbor or friend go un-helped. He was quick to smile and never said a bad word about anyone. The church was also very important to Bob; Guardian Angels for decades, then Divine Mercy and finally Catholic Mass Today (online) all through COVID. And because of COVID, we are going to wait for safer times to do a public celebration of Bob’s life.
According to Robert’s wishes, a private family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Jan. 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with Father Zeljko Guberovic, Celebrant. Burial of Robert’s cremated remains followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.
In lieu of flowers, please just do something nice for a friend or neighbor as Dad would have. If you wish to make a donation, please give to Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (marked for food pantry).
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee was in charge of funeral arrangements.