Robert Eric Johnson, age 80, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Bob was born on June 26, 1941, in Pere Marquette Township, the son of Eric Alexander and Irene Rebecca (Nelson) Johnson. Bob was raised with his brother Richard and sister Charlotte and attended Ludington High School. He later worked as a painter. On May 26, 1962, he was wed to the love of his life Grace Edith Whitaker.
Bob enjoyed trapping, playing golf, hunting and fishing.
Bob is survived by his son Robert Johnson Jr. and his stepchildren Russell (Cheryl) Shappee, Teresa (Bruce) Davideit, Chris Ferguson and Michael Shappee.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife Grace Johnson in 2001.
His funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.