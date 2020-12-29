Mr. Robert H. Lange, 85, of Surprise, Arizona, and formerly of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24.
He was born July 7, 1935, in Ludington to Harold and Sophie Lange. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School through eighth grade where he served as an alter boy. He graduated from St. Simon’s High School in 1953 and served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard working aboard the icebreaker Mackinaw.
He married Nancy Schneider at St. Simon’s Church in Ludington on Nov. 17, 1956, and they enjoyed more than 60 years together.
He was employed at Boeing Aircraft as an electrician which took him and his family on many adventures, including four years in Tehran, Iran. He and Nancy both retired from Boeing in May 1997 and enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, fishing and flying in their airplane.
Bob enjoyed building and flying his many model airplanes.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, son David of Morristown, Arizona, sister Susan Mann of Ludington and many friends.