Robert J. Cole, age 67, of Ludington passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Ludington to Edward and Almeda (Campbell) Cole. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1971 and proudly served his country. In his spare time, he loved shooting pool, fishing and camping.
Robert is survived by his three children, Christopher Cole of South Haven, Nathanael (Aimee) Cole of Dallas, Texas, and Elizabeth Cole of Battle Creek; his six grandchildren, Kaiden, Ethan, Taie, Brayden, Ashton, and Helena Cole; his three brothers, Gary Cole, Jerry (Sally) Cole, and Dennis Cole; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings, Suzanne, Wanda, Terry, Debbie, Sharon, Sandy, Pamela, Darlene, Patricia and Earl.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tricia, James and Becky, Edie Wayne, Pammy Sue, Stephanie, Brittany, Carrie and Mark and Brenda.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Life is being planned for this summer.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be directed to the crowdfunding account that has been set up at the funeral home, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.