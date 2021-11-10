Robert James Marriott, 52, of Ludington, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at home. He was born Oct. 17, 1969, in Trenton.
Robert graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in English. He worked for several years at Sherwin Williams in Ludington, and was currently employed at UPS in Ludington. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed kayaking and camping.
On Sept. 25, 1998, in Macomb County, Robert married Kimberly Ann Honeycutt, who survives him. He is also survived by his father Lynn (Sheila) Marriott; three children Jacob Marriott, Nicole Honeycutt and Donna Honeycutt; and three grandchildren Lillian, Liam, and Hailey.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother Jeannette Reaume, his son Joshua Honeycutt and his sister Lynea Marie Marriott.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.