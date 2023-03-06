Robert Joseph Fillips, 81, of Hart, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born March 6, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Stanley and Betty (Pentkowski) Fillips.
Bob proudly served his country, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed various hobbies, including hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, collecting items and meeting his friends at local coffee shops. Bob knew many things and was a skilled man that was keen on fixing things, welding and even had a hand for well witching. He loved spending time with his friends and family and will be remembered as a loving partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Bob is survived by his loving partner of 30 years, Sue Thompson; children Pam (Mark) Bailey, Bob (Karen) Fillips, Steve (Julie Charron) Fillips, Lynnette (Jim Cousins) Fillips, Carol (Craig) Mast and Mike Fillips; grandchildren Jeff (Jennifer) Bailey, Jenn (Darren) Hinburn, Tim Bailey, Paul Fillips, Kenny (Ellie Kingsbury) Fillips, Joe (Trish) Fillips, Kody Charron, Kory Charron, Amanda Cumings, Amber (Kyle Smith) Cumings, Tyler Cumings, Haley (Gavin) Porter, Mitch Mast, Lexi Fillips and Nick Simon; great grandchildren Zoey Fillips, Lillian Bailey, Thomas Bailey and Harper Bailey; siblings Stanley (Deb) Fillips, Sue Chatfield, Kenny (Cathy) Iteen and Denny (Deb) Iteen; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Betty and George Iteen and Stanley Fillips; wife Shirley Fillips; and sister Nancy (Dave) Weston.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski Presiding. Visiation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with a praying of the Holy Rosary to begin at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, harborhospicemi.org, or the Oceana County Veterans Affairs Office, 844 S. Griswold St., Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.