On Monday, Oct. 25, Robert Lee Bradshaw went to be with his Savior. Robert (Bob) is survived by his wife, Patricia (Pat) of 65 years. Also, surviving are sons Douglas (Kathy) Bradshaw, Paul (Darlene) Bradshaw and Timothy Bradshaw; four grandchildren Kristopher Bradshaw, Karalee Bradshaw, Ashlee (Austin) Richards and Allison (Collin) Weiss; and, four great-grandchildren. Surviving also are his sister Sandy Taylor, brother Roger Bradshaw and sister-in-law Karen Bradshaw. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert and his mother Florence, his brother Bruce and sister Joyce.
Bob was one of a kind. He lived his entire life in one town, Ludington. Although he loved to travel, Ludington was his home. The community where he raised his family and built friendships that lasted a life time.
Bob would work for one company. He started at R.O. Nelson Construction Company as office manager and worked his way up until purchasing the company in 1977. The company was renamed Bradco Construction and he oversaw projects including Longfellow Towers in Ludington, Harbor View in Cadillac and Winchester Towers in Mount Pleasant. He completed many other local projects such as LHS auditorium and pool, Lawndale Apartments, Shop-N-Save complex and many other buildings before his retirement in 1995.
Bob attended one church his entire life, Cornerstone Baptist Church. Starting to attend the church with his family when the church was known as Washington Avenue Baptist Church, Bob would never leave. He would lead singing and direct choir for more than 30 years. His church was his life and music was his love.
Bob loved one amazing lady for 65 years, his everything, Pat. A romance that started in an elevator at college would grow into a model marriage. Bob and Pat had their disagreements, like playing music continuously in the car or not. There was never a doubt who had stole his heart.
Bob was never one to seek attention or aspire to make headlines. He loved to serve and truly sought to know everyone he came into contact with. Whether you served him a meal, lived in his neighborhood or knew him through business, he made you feel loved.
Above everything else, Bob was a family man. Family always came first. Whether it was a basketball game, baseball game or cross country meet, you knew he was there, supporting his family. As his family grew and aged, he was the backbone and glue that kept his family close through his love and caring.
With his life lived to the fullest and his service to his Savior complete, Bob heard the words of his Savior Monday morning, “Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Master.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to EFCA/REACHGLOBAL, 901 East 78th St., Minneapolis, MN 55420, IMA #2284 on memo line.
A visitation will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Thursday, Oct. 28, 4 to 7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Friday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.