Robert Leroy Parker, 98, passed away on July 16, 2021. Bob was born in Ludington on Nov. 8, 1922, to the late Earl and Inger (Anderson) Parker. He was raised in Ludington, lived his career life in Midland and spent his retirement years in Ellenton, Florida, for the winter and Midland for the summer.
Bob married Jeannette Graczyk on Feb. 10, 1945. They were married for 73 years and raised seven children together.
Bob retired in 1982 from the Dow Corning Corporation after 38 years of service. He began his career in Midland as one of the original five hourly workers hired to start up the Dow Corning Corporation plant and he retired as the plant’s electrical supervisor. During retirement Bob and Jeannette established and for many years hosted the Florida Dow Corning retirees’ annual picnics.
Committed to his faith, Bob joined the Memorial Presbyterian Church in 1946. He served as a deacon and trustee and spent numerous hours towards maintaining the building and grounds over the years.
Bob wired many houses and garages in Midland and provided electrical help to many in need. He delivered meals to shut-ins as a Meals on Wheels volunteer. He was a large supporter of youth in the Midland and Ellenton communities regularly attending local football, softball and baseball games until his passing, serving as a Cub Scout Den Father, serving on the board of directors for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and being a co-founder and member of the board of directors for Midland’s Little League baseball organization. Bob also served as the Dow Corning hourly facilitator for Community Chest.
Throughout Bob’s lifetime his true passion in addition to his family were dancing and sports. He and Jeannette square danced, round danced and ballroom danced together for years. Bob played football, basketball and baseball and ran track in school. As a young adult Bob bowled with Jeannette and also bowled on the Dow Corning traveling team as well as playing third base on the Dow Corning traveling fastpitch softball team. His greatest sport pleasure in retirement was golf. He golfed up to the age of 96, had a hole in one in 1991, routinely scored better than his age and especially enjoyed golfing with family members.
Bob was so proud of his family and they all brought great joy to his life. He is survived by his children Douglas (Emabeth) of Grand Rapids, Sandra (Richard) Ivan of Midland, James (Michele) of Midland, Jeffrey (Ruth) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Carol Jackson of Midland and Barbara (Terrance) Lee of Bradenton, Florida; his grandchildren Alex Parker, Jennifer Parker, Keri Ivan, Marnie (Ryan) O’Connell, Timothy (Gina DelFavero) Ivan, Kelly (Christopher) Allen, Robert Parker, Jaime (Jason Pelton) Parker, Kristin (Victor) Hosfeld, Justin Reyes, Emily (Francis) Kehinde, Nicholas (Jaime) Parker, Marilyn (David) Snyder, Loren Donner and Jacob Lee; his 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Hilda Parker and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased in death by his wife Jeannette Parker; parents Earl and Inger Parker; son Russell Parker; sister Ila Tallmadge; brothers Gordon, Allan and Dean Parker; and, in-laws Donald Tallmadge, Margaret Parker, Marjorie Parker, Edward Graczyk, Julia MacDonald, James and Lucille Davenport, Isabel Miller, Frank and Florence Graczyk and Eleanor Dahlgren.
On Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at The Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman Street, Midland a visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a 12 p.m. service to celebrate Bob’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Bob’s memory to Midland High School athletics. Please make your check payable to Midland High School Athletics and mail to Midland High School, Attention Athletic Department, 1301 Eastlawn, Midland, MI 48642. In the memo section of your check please put Robert Parker Memorial.
Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, 4210 N. Saginaw Road, Midland. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com.