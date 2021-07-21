Robert M. Assenmacher went home to Jesus on July 20, 2021, at age 88. Bob was born to Bill and Viola Assenmacher on Jan. 6, 1933, in Dearborn.
As a young man, he served as a medic in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bob met his wife, Delores Marie Kaseta, soon after returning from his service. They married Nov. 25, 1956, and went on to have seven children Kathy (Ola Kvalvaag), Karen (Mike Alma), Keith Assemacher, Kelly (Ed Frutig), Kristin (Randy Harrison), Kim (Dave Meachum) and Kurt (Gail Assenmacher). They spent 30 years as parishioners at Our Lady of Victory in Northville where they became known all around the Detroit area for hosting a Catholic charismatic prayer group in their home every Tuesday. They then retired to Ludington where they became parishioners at St. Simon’s.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Robert also loved traveling the world with Dee, being an active partner in Right to Life of Mason County, watching his Michigan sports and sharing stories with his family of more than 70. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
Robert joins his parents and in-laws, and son Keith (2019) and daughter (born to heaven in 1957) in heaven. He is remembered by his wife Dee Assenmacher, six of his children, 30 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
John 11:25-26
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Frutig Farms in Ann Arbor. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Northville. Public visitation is at 10:30 a.m., and funeral at 11 a.m.