Robert Myron Delbarker, 71, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Robert was born on April 26, 1952, the son of Myron “Jelly” and Lois (Albrecht) Delbarker. He graduated with the class of 1970 from Ludington High School. He went on to continue his education, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in 1975. From 1975 to 2013, he worked in sales at Great Lakes Casting in Ludington.
Upon his retirement, Robert was able to enjoy his true passion, golfing. He traveled frequently to golf courses within the United States, driving from coast to coast. A couple of his preferred spots to golf were Hilton Head, South Carolina and Pebble Beach, California. When he wasn’t traveling, Robert could be found walking his dog, Floki. Among all else, Robert loved being a grandpa to his grandson, Lucas.
Robert is survived by his son, Jeff (Melissa) Delbarker; grandson Lucas; step granddaughters, Justice and Kaylee; sister Shauna (William) Virgo; brother Stephen Delbarker; nieces, Ellen (Mark) Lundquist and Kate Virgo; and the mother of his children, Diane King.
Robert was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Delbarker; parents, Myron and Lois; grandparents; and his uncle.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at noon at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.