Robert Neil Soneral Sr., age 97, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at Oakview Medical Care Facility on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
He was born May 18, 1923, in Ludington, to Edwin and Alma (Berndt) Soneral. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. When he returned home, he married Virginia Wirksus in 1945 and Robert went to work for Kimball’s Taxi Cab Service. He then went on to work for Star Watch Case for 30 years until they closed.
Robert enjoyed fishing for perch on his lake property and watching NASCAR.
Robert is survived by his sons Robert Jr. and Daniel; his daughter Bonnie Jean (Bruce) Gunberg; his grandchildren Daryl Soneral; Dr. Steven Soneral, Kayla (Eric) Goulet-Anderson, Brenda (Mark) Brody and Cindy (John) Wagner; his great-grandsons Jacob Brody, Lt. Mitchel Brody, Adam Wagner and Matthew Wagner; his sisters Lois Fisher and Barbara; special friend Otto Allenson; and, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Virginia.
The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to all the staff, past and present, at Oakview Medical Care Facility for their excellent care. We are blessed with having them as our extended family. God bless you all.
According to Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest next to his wife at Pere Marquette Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be directed to the Ludington American Legion or a charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.