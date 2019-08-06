Robert Ralph Childers, 77, of Pentwater, Michigan, passed away at his summer vacation home in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He was born Jan. 31, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Ralph and Elfie (Popp) Childers. After graduating from Bayless High School in 1960, he continued his education at the University of Missouri, graduating with an associate degree in 1962.
On Aug. 23, 1975, he married Jean Russell.
Bob was a member of the BMW and Harley Davidson Owners Groups and the Pontiac Owners Association. He was an avid bicyclist and belonged to the League of American Bicyclists and the Michigan Bicycle League. His forte was automobile and motorcycle trivia.
Bob was also a member of the Pentwater Historical Society and USA Hosteling.
He also enjoyed painting, writing, and woodcarving, in which he mastered the art and customized pieces for each customer. Bob was a people person and enjoyed never knowing any “strangers.”
Bob will be missed by his loving wife of 44 years, Jean Russell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elfie Childers.
In honor of Bob’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
