Robert Reynolds, 78, of Solsberry, Indiana, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, unexpectedly at his home.
Born Jan. 6, 1944, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of Archie and Freda Reynolds. Bob married Judy (Wadzinske) Reynolds and moved to Ludington. Bob worked in Ludington as a truck driver for Budweiser, Towns Brothers and many others where he earned his nickname “Vinegar Bob.” In 1983 he moved from Ludington to Detroit for about 10 years. The remaining part of his life, he resided in Indiana where he drove truck for The Tree of Life. While in Indiana, he met and married Judith (Miller) Reynolds.
He leaves behind his children Robert Reynolds (Colorado), Amy Reynolds, Becky (Brian) Bentz and Jody (John) Holman; grandchildren Kian Reynolds, Taya Reynolds, Paighton Bentz, Madison Bentz and Luke Holman; siblings Randy Reynolds, Nancy Reynolds and Sandy Reynolds; and stepchildren and many stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Freda Reynolds and his two brothers Russell and Richard.
There will be no visitation or services planned.