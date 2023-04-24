Robert “Robbie” Rakowski, 50, of Grant Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.
He was born on May 9, 1972, in Manistee, son of Robert “Bob” Rakowski and the late Theresa “Terry” (Mikula) Rakowski. As a child, Robbie attended the Mason County ISD, then Mason County Central School and later went on to graduate from the Michigan School for the Deaf in Flint. He worked part time at the Hamlin Grocery Store. He spent much of his time tending to the chores around the homestead. Robbie was actively involved with the Grant Township Fire Department. He enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to go camping and deer hunting.
He is survived by his father Robert “Rocky” Rakowski of Grant Township; special friend Marie Schuelke of Manistee; his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Alicia Rakowski of Grant Township; nephew Brandon Rakowski and fiancée Emily Chaffee; and, his aunt Michalene Mikula of Manistee. Numerous cousins also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa “Terry” Rakowski; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Ethel (Olson) Mikula; his paternal grandparents, John and Anna (Kubiak) Rakowski; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 29, 2023 at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Basil Lek celebrant.
Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, also in Manistee.
The evening vigil service will be prayed Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where friends may begin calling Friday evening after 6 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. and also on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of leaving for the church at 11:40 a.m.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.