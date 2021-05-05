Robert Russell Dolson, age 88, was born July 19, 1932, to the late Matilda (Florek) and Russell C. Dolson in Chicago.
Robert (Bob) passed away on April 30, 2021, in Ludington. Bob married Lorli Wiedenkeller in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Feb. 27, 1954. Their first four children were born in Valparaiso where he met Lorli while working on his bachelor’s degree in business and economics with minors in math and physics from Valparaiso University in 1956.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War (1951-53) as an electrician’s mate second class on the minesweeper USS Fulmar(AMS 47). He proudly served six years in the Naval Reserves after his active duty.
Bob always had various jobs as a teen growing up in Valparaiso including starting an ice cream bicycle cart business employing his youngest brother, David. He started a magnet making business, Valparaiso Magnet Company, in his garage and sold it to a Detroit company. Soon after, he and Lorli moved to Detroit where he worked for General Motors. However, his career trajectory soon changed and he went to work then for Kaufmann and Broad in construction for a number of years followed by starting his own construction company, Dolson & Ogg, with his friend, Bill Ogg. One of his proudest accomplishments was designing with his wife, Lorli, an interior designer, their home in Grosse Pointe Farms. While in Detroit and Grosse Pointe Farms, he joined both the Detroit Yacht Club and the Grosse Pointe Sail Club as his love of sailing grew. He was a proud past commodore of the GPSC.
After closing Dolson & Ogg in 1975, he taught math at Detroit Technical College, and began running, baking and making soap. He began to run 5Ks and eventually ran in three Chicago Marathons. In 1977 Bob and Lorli decided they wanted to be fruit growers so moved northwest, bought two adjacent farms in Scottville, and planted apple, peach and cherry orchards.
Bob owned and operated Sugar Ridge Orchards and Summit Fresh, Inc. He also served as general manager of the Ludington Fruit Exchange for a number of years. Bob was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and of St. Mary’s parish, VFW Custer Gold Bar Post 5096, American Legion Post 76 in Ludington and the Fin and Feather Club. He was a sailor and enjoyed golf, cooking, reading, cribbage, cross country skiing and snowshoeing in his later years. He loved his jokes, Sousa marches and played the piano, clarinet and most brass instruments. He was a lifelong polymath, Peep lover and loved his mens’ groups.
Family was his priority and include wife Lorli Dolson; children Lynmarie Pugh (John), Jeanne Dolson (Mike Yocum), Kristine Molmen (Otto), Sheri Manett (Steve), Karen Alberts (Mike), Kathleen Dolson (Christopher Spilling), Jonathan Dolson (Carmen), Eric Dolson and Karl Dolson (Jennifer); 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Siblings include Thomas Dolson, David Dolson, Maryann Dolson and Susan DeLeeuw. He also leaves behind many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant granddaughter Anna.
Services will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. Visitation at 6 p.m. and Rosary at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Funeral mass will be Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. U.S. Navy burial at sea to occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in his name to the VFW Custer Gold Bar Post 5096 (2022 E. US 10, Custer MI 49405), American Legion Post 76 (318 N. James St., Ludington MI 40431) or Hillsdale College (www.hillsdale.com/donate).