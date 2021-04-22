Robert Stanley Matevich, age 66, of Weidman, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, suddenly at his home.
Bob was born Jan. 17, 1955, the son of Robert and Karlyn (Carson) Matevich. He graduated from Shepherd High School in 1973 where he wrestled and played football. He married Sherry Artman on Sept. 6, 1986.
Bob owned and operated Software Works, Computer Center in Mount Pleasant for almost 25 years. He was an active member of the board of directors for the Broadway Theatre where he was the technical director for over 10 years. Bob loved his Corvettes, boating, and fishing.
Bob is survived by his wife Sherry; son Rob Matevich of Grand Rapids; sisters Marcie Matevich of Ludington and Pam Matevich of Shepherd; brother-in-law Michael (Anita Shagena) Artman of Port Huron; and, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bob is preceded by both parents.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 27, at Berry Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Eden Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Bob to the Meijer Heart Center or the Broadway Theatre.