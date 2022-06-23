Robert T. Williams, age 88, of Manistee, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in Manistee. He was born on Oct. 7, 1933 in Manistee, son of the late LaVerne L. and Angel M. (Kenny) Williams. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.
