Robert Thrailkill, 58, of Scottville, passed away May 20, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life for Robert on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at noon at Peter Copeyon Park, 900-998 S. Washington Ave., Ludington. Come and share some of your favorite memories and stories, pay tribute and help celebrate the life of a very special person.
