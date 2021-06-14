Robert Thrailkill, 58, of Scottville passed away, Thursday May 20, 2021. Robert was born on May 10, 1963 in Chicago, Ill. He was the son of Harry and Barsha (Caswell) Thrailkill.
Robert graduated from Pentwater High School in 1981. He was a loyal Detroit Lions fan and stuck by them through many challenging seasons. Robert enjoyed playing cribbage and loved to bet $1 a game and would always be up for a re-match if he was on the losing end.
Robert was someone that considered you a friend once you met him. He could always make you laugh or put a smile on your face when you were having a bad day.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and most recently, his sister Susan Larson on March 29, 2021.
He is survived by his sisters Cheri (Jim) Brown of Wisconsin and Kimberly Chambers of Wisconsin; brother-in-law Richard Larson of Scottville; aunts Connie Saunders of Ludington and Arleen Fiers of Custer; nieces and nephews Jason (Lori) Chellis, Ann (Chris) Buenes, Jon Brown, Courtney Riggs and Mark Riggs.
Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 31, 2021 at noon at Peter Copeyon Park in Ludington. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories and to pay tribute to an incredibly special person who is greatly missed. Please come and help us celebrate Robert’s life.