Robert W. Hale, age 51, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. He was born Jan. 26, 1970 in Ludington to John and Bonita (Fugere) Hale. Robert graduated from Ludington High School in 1988.
He was currently working for Oceana County Freezer Storage as a warehouse supervisor. He also spent 18 years at Metal Works. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and rock hounding. He was a complete outdoorsman. You could find him making one man’s trash into a beautiful treasure.
Robert will be greatly missed by his mother Bonita Hale; his ex-wife Tricia Flanery; his daughters Lydia Hale and Paige (Lucas Johnson) Flanery; his stepdaughter Kala (Zack Millis) Scholtens; his sister Tammy (Steve) Bechtel; his aunt Lottie Hale; his niece/goddaughter Lila-Ann; and, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by his father John, his grandparents Tellus and Lila Fugere and Robert and Lois Hale and his uncles Raymond Hale and Hugh Hale.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will visit with friends starting at 4 p.m. and after the service until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be directed to Robert’s daughters Paige Flanery or Lydia Hale to assist with expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.