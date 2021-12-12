Robert William Hale, 51, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 4 p.m. Family will continue to greet friends until 7 p.m. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

