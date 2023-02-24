Robert Woodring Sr., 74, residing in Springdale, Arkansas, passed away on Feb. 19 from heart failure. Robert was born on Nov. 25 grew up in West Michigan, and went on to become an electrician with the IBEW. Working his whole career with the IBEW, he was 70, when he finally retired. He is survived by his wife Donna, five sons, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Robert will be cremated at Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale, Arkansas. As of this, there is no formal service planned.
