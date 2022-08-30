Our mom, Roberta Ann (nee Gregwer) Williams, 85, passed away peacefully, Aug. 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Barbara (nee Roberts) Gregwer; sister Mary Lynne (nee Gregwer) Jones; son-in-law Edward Flood; and two grandchildren Sarah Jean Stinebaugh and Andrew Lester Flood. She is survived by her husband Lester Williams of 67 years; her five children Barbara “Babs” Marie (nee Williams) Grondsma (John), Leslie Ann (nee Williams) Stinebaugh (Jack), Terri Lynn (nee Williams) Settler (Dave), Jennifer “Jenny” Sue (nee Williams) Hasty (Chad) all of Pentwater and Richard Lee Williams of Ludington; her brother Greg Gregwer (Boo); and, sister Amy (nee Gregwer) Plough (Chuck). Mom and dad have 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

Trending Food Videos