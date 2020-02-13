Robin Dale Williams, age 66, of Ludington passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born March 11, 1953 in Knox, Indiana, to Rodger and Betty (Ream) Williams. Robin graduated from North Judson High School in 1971. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for eight years. After his honorable discharge, Robin continued his education at West Shore Community College. He married the love of his life, Shirley Vest, on March 7, 1976 in Free Soil. Robin worked as a Quality Control Specialist for White Hall Industries for 36 years. He retired in 2017.
Robin was a member of the Fin and Feather Club and the VFW. He loved to hunt, fish, play corn hole and traveling. Robin also enjoyed attending concerts, especially the Ludrock events held every summer. He was a wiz at trivia and loved to exercise his skills at The Timber’s trivia night.
Robin will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 44 years, Shirley Ann Williams; his children, James (Christine) Williams, Julie (Kirby) Williams Finch, Amy (Jason) Jalocha; his grandchildren, James Williams Jr., Tristan Finch, Logan Finch, Keegan Finch, Jacob Jalocha and Wyatt Jalocha; his great-grandchildren, Rozalynn Williams and Rayvyn Finch; his siblings, Herb Williams, Doris Holsten, Susan (Ronald) Kistler, John (Cindy) Shanklin, and Jim Shanklin.
Robin was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dan Hutchinson, his sister Sharon Skrit, and his son Jeremy Williams.
A celebration of Robin’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Contributions to the family may also be given through the funeral home website at www.oakgroveludington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.