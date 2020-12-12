Robin Leigh Hilliard, age 62, of Norton Shores, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at the Poppen Hospice Residence following a brief illness. She was born April 19, 1958, in Ludington, the daughter of Donald and Nedra (Smith) Johnson. Robin worked for many years at The Red Cross in blood collections.
Robin is survived by her husband Roger; daughter Stephanie (Tom) LaPan and their children Austin and Kristy of Ludington; son Nathan (Joy) Davis of Hart; daughter Amy (Chad) Nowicki and their children Vinnie, Josalynn, Elyse and Izzy of Muskegon; daughter Stephanie Lloyd and her children Emma and Rebecca of Muskegon; sisters Sherri (Tim) Oleniczak and Denise Anderson; brother Martin (Kelly) Johnson; many nieces and nephews; stepmother Brenda Johnson; and stepfather Tom Shanks.
Memorial contributions in memory of Robin may be directed to The Harbor Hospice Foundation for the care and compassion given to Robin. The family is hoping to have a celebration of Robin’s life in the spring. Share memories with the family at their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com
Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. (231) 798-1100