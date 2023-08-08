Robin Mitchell Luke, 70, of Ludington, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 5, 2023. She was born on Dec. 12, 1952, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Richard and Betty Gaffney. She married the love of her life Thomas Luke on Aug. 30, 1986. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She touched many lives throughout her 15 years of teaching for Ludington Area Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Betty Gaffney; and granddaughter Charlotte Pomorski.
Robin is survived by her husband, Thomas Luke; children Patrick (Lauren Watt) Luke and Jenna (Kevin) Pomorski; her sister Jamie (Kevin) Gasaway; her brother Rex Gaffney; grandchildren Ava and Rhys Pomorski; as well as several nieces and nephews.
As per Robin’s request, a small private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, Mason County Mutts, or Hospice of Michigan.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.