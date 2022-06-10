Rochelle Herban, 92, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery following a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
