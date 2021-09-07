Rockey “Rocky” Lee Huggard, age 65, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. He was born June 22, 1956, in Saginaw to John and Genevieve (Gilland) Huggard. Rocky graduated from Mason County Central in 1974.
Rocky owned and operated Huggard Consulting where he worked as an oilfield consultant. He married Leslie Ann Morton on Sept. 12, 2005. Rocky was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church. He loved wine making and founded Pere Marquette Winery and Huggard Vineyards with Wes (Elsie) Morton. Rocky enjoyed watching Michigan football especially with family. His family was very important to him and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Rocky will be greatly missed by his wife Leslie Morton; his son Jake; his daughter Erin; his siblings Rick (Shana) Huggard, Dixie Spore, Kathlean “Kitty” (Rick Wellman) Schwass, and Jeffrey (Lisa Vineyard); many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Rocky was preceded in death by his wife Helen Huggard, his brother Bob and his sister Sherry.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Rocky will be laid to rest at North Victory Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Rocky’s name may be directed to St. Simon Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.