Rocky Lee Huggard, 65, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What school will have a better record in football this season?
You voted: