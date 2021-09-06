Rocky Lee Huggard, 65, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

