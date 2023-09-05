Roddy “Rod” Hugh Davis, 62, of Ludington, formerly of Laingsburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Rod was born Jan. 23, 1961, in Ludington, the son of David Hugh Davis and Lola Jean (Rathbun) Kimbler.
Rod was a Ludington High School graduate. After high school, Rod worked for over 30 years doing road construction. For the last eight years, Rod worked as a machine operator at UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries.
Rod was quite the outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, taking hikes with his dogs, and spending time on Hamlin Lake. He loved his family and enjoyed having cookouts together. Rod was a fan of football and watched every game he could. He loved to adventure and took many road trips in his life. He was an incredible handyman and could often be found working on cars.
Rod is survived by his sons Randy (Paige) Davis and Joshua (Rowdy Hillmer) Davis; grandchildren Greysen and Maverick Davis; and brothers Garth Kimbler, John Kimbler and Bryan Davis.
Rod was preceded in death by his mother Lola Kimbler and brother Randy Davis.
Memorial contributions in Rod’s honor can be made to The Davis Family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at noon. A Celebration of Life will follow at Victory Township Park on Victory Park Road.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.