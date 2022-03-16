Rodney Allen Barth, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Somerset, Kentucky. Rod was born on Oct. 3, 1944, in Tacoma, Washington. His parents were Thelma Coleman (Lawrence) and Calvin Carl Coleman. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Barth.
Rod loved his family and is survived by many who love him deeply including his wife Chanda Barth; his children Terry Frank (Keith), Rodney Jr. Barth (Lisa), Brandie Forrester (Wesley), Billy Barth (Nedra), Crystal Barter (Jeffrey), Stevennie Boudreaux (Wonit), Garrett Reukauf; his siblings Kenneth Coleman (Bella), Judy Walker (Stephen), Bobby Barth and Deb Steury.
Rod enjoyed making memories with his 22 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild. He was known for making them laugh with his silly stories and tall tales. Rod was an avid hunter, Harley enthusiast, and a lover of animals. Rod was a volunteer fireman for the Scottville Fire Department for 22 years and retired from Atlas Pacific Engineering after more than 30 years of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local animal shelter.