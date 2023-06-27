Rodney John Danielson, 86, of Newberry, Florida, formerly of Ludington passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. Rod was born on Dec. 15, 1936, in Ludington, the son of Vern and Martha (Magnuson) Danielson, was raised in Scottville on the family farm alongside his big brother Eugene, and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces. Upon his discharge from service, he returned to Mason County and taught welding and small engine repair at the newly started West Shore Community College where he was a well respected instructor and inspired many students.
Rod had a passion for scuba diving and enjoyed owning his own dive shop where he could share his love of diving as an instructor. He also loved to spend time salmon fishing on the Great Lakes, gardening, and as a great mechanic — enjoyed building and fixing just about anything. He truly was a “Rod of all trades!”
Rod was a man of strong Christian faith who sought ways to serve the Lord and was a current member of Forest Grove Baptist Church in Florida. He was a kind, loving, gentle soul who found great joy in the presence of his family and friends.
Rod will be greatly missed by his wife Shirley Gunter, his son Russell Danielson, his daughter Stephanie Danielson, his three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and a host of wonderful friends made over his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Martha, and his brother Eugene.
Graveside services with Honor Guard ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Please visit Rod’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Rod with his family.