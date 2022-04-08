Rodney L. Hartung, age 82, of Ludington passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Trending Food Videos