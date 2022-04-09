Rodney Lee Hartung, 82, of Ludington, was taken from this earth on April 7, 2022. Affectionately known as Rod, he was born on July 3, 1939, in Ludington, an only child of Arthur and Verle (Minster) Hartung. Rod delivered Ludington papers in his youth. He was a graduate of Ludington High School and received a bacehlor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Tech University in 1961. At MTU, Rod was a member of ASME and Gamma Delta.
After graduating college, Rod put his mechanical engineering skills to work building one of the many foundries in Muskegon, something he talked about often with fond memories. He later created, designed, sold and implemented sand mold solutions to foundries internationally. However, when asked by his children what he did for a living, Rod would reply, “I’m an engineer. I drive trains.” and then laugh.
While frequenting a restaurant in Newaygo, Rod met the love of his life, Susan (Burgess) Hartung. They married in 1965 and accumulated 56 years of memories filled with travel, family and friends. Together, Rod and Sue had two children Michelle Hartung and Wendy (Joseph) Englert; two grandchildren Erin Brown and Aidan Brown; and numerous fur babies and fur grandbabies. Rod taught his daughters that they could be whomever they wanted to be. That they could accomplish anything. A spirit that each daughter possesses to this day.
Social media postings describe Rod as, “a gentle soul,” “a great friend,” “a wonderful person,” and “a second family.” The world was a better place because Rodney Lee Hartung lived in it. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all. To quote the first Father’s Day card I gave to him, “I’m glad. You’re my dad.”
Visitation will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home, Ludington, on Tuesday, April 12, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, April 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington, at 11 a.m. Rod will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
