Rodney “Rod” Aaron Lentz, 52, of Ludington, formerly of Pentwater, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Rod was born Dec. 2, 1970, the son of Lawrence Raymond Lentz and Shelley Christine (Blamer) Lentz. He attended Pentwater High School, graduating in 1989. After high school, Rod attended Kuyper College earning a degree in Bible Anthology Communication Relations. Rod worked as a flooring installer for West Michigan Carpet. On April 24, 2017, Rod married his lovely wife, Elizabeth Ann (Zerby) Lentz.
Rod was a man of many hobbies. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. His favorites always being the flowers. Rod often enjoyed going on car rides or simply watching TV. His biggest passion was music. He loved singing, playing the guitar, and playing the piano. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and partaking in all their family traditions.
Rod is survived by his wife Elizabeth Lentz; son Nathan (Melanie) Lentz; daughters Kaitlyn (Cody) Plummer and Brianne Lentz; stepdaughter Joy Dumont; stepson Evan Zerby; parents Lawrence and Shelley Lentz; brothers Ken (Connie) Lentz and Wesley (Robin) Lentz; and many nieces and nephews.
Rod was preceded in death by his grandparents Vern and Etta Lentz and Walter and Virgie Blamer.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pentwater (101 S Rush St, Pentwater, MI 49449). Visitation will begin at noon. Rod will be laid to rest following services at Pentwater Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.