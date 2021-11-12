Rogene Marie O’Brien, age 87, of Ludington, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, after a short illness. She was born Feb. 11, 1934, to Edmund and Leona (Mantych) Petzak. She was raised in Ludington and attended St. Simon School through the eighth grade. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1952.
In 1956, Rogene married the love of her life, Gerald R. O’Brien. She worked many part-time jobs over the years including the Electric Tamper and Equipment Company and K-Mart. Her most important job/career was being a stay-at-home wife and mother to her husband and six children. Her family was her life right up until the end! Throughout her life she enjoyed many hobbies and interests including golfing, gardening, theater (especially musicals), dancing, dining out, traveling, bowling, playing cards and time with her family and friends. A special memory Rogene always carried was her trip to Poland in 2011 to see and experience a bit of her ancestry.
Rogene was devoted to her faith and spent many hours in prayer, especially for her children and grandchildren. Rogene was a kind, selfless soul, that was, by nature, a caregiver. She always put everyone else’s needs ahead of her own. Before their passing, she was diligent in caring for her mother, sister and then her husband. She loved without ceasing. Rogene could also be a feisty 4-foot, 11 inches when the need arose! Her grandchildren knew if they stepped too far out of line they would be met with her favorite threat… sitting on them! She was as involved in her children and grandchildren’s activities and events as she could be. Family was everything to her and because of that fact; she has left a huge void in her family’s lives.
She will be greatly missed by her children Timothy O’Brien, Tina Silver, Cynthia (Tim) Aberegg, Laura Budreau, Kristine (Dale) Parker and Brenda (Jeff) Lindenthal,;her grandchildren Nathan (Kristine) O’Brien, Katey (John) VonSprecken, Emilee O’Brien, Logan (Jade) O’Brien, Rob Silver, Melissa Silver, Jacob Aberegg, Casi Kadrovach, Ed (Erin) Aberegg, Brandon Budreau, Nichole (Kenny) Long, Blake Budreau, Char Kraus, Tyler Kraus, Josh Lindenthal and Nick (Melissa) Lindenthal; her numerous great-grandchildren; her sister Joyce (Duane) Bogus; her brother Ronald Petzak; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Rogene was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; her brothers Ted Petzak, Richard Petzak and Gordon Petzak; her sisters Dolores Larson, Barbara Darlene and Alice May; and, her first grandson Baby Brad Nash.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Pere Marquette Cemetery. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church.
