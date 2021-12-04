Rogene O’Brien, age 87, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
