Roger D. Beadle, age 75, of Branch passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Roger was born Feb. 26, 1945 in Ludington to Deward and Edna (Tyndall) Beadle. He graduated from Mason County Central in 1963.
After high school, Roger worked for Jimmy White’s gas station in Scottville and Bachs Bakery in Ludington, where he liked to overfill the donuts! Later, Roger started working for Great Lakes Castings, where he retired as a supervisor in 1998. Roger received The Iron Master Award after 33 years of employment at Great Lakes Castings. Roger was a member of the Ruby Creek Conservation Club. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, gardening and cutting firewood. In the last few years, Roger enjoyed splitting and wrapping campfire wood with his brother, Lloyd “Punk.”
Roger will be greatly missed by his wife Ginny, and their son Roger Lyle Beadle of Scottville. He will also be sadly missed by his three children from his first wife Judy Klinger, David (Joanie) of Carr Settlement, Lori (Peter) Dopson of Grand Rapids and Lisa (Norm) Slade of Muskegon. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three siblings, Marsha (Pete) Merkliger, Wanda (Lew) Squires and Lloyd (Sandi) Beadle, his brother-in-law Elliott (Deanna) Taylor, his sisters-in-law Karen Taylor and Janet (John) Husted and his favorite cousin Doug Beadle.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Lyle and Ella Mae Taylor.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mary O’Callaghan and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for all their efforts and care for Roger. They also would like to thank Elara Caring Hospice for their compassion in the last few weeks.
According to his wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service has been postponed until the pandemic has passed and it is safe for everyone to gather.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Roger’s name may do so to the Carr Settlement Fire Department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.