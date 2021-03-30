Roger D. Beadle, age 75, of Branch, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He had ferociously fought the last three years battling squamous cell cancer. He had never stopped fighting and he never once complained.
Roger was born on Feb. 26, 1945, in Ludington to Deward and Edna (Tyndall) Beadle. He grew up on the family farm in Carr Settlement where they grew crops and had dairy cattle. Roger attended Locke School in Carr Settlement in his early years, and then went on to attend Mason County Central in Scottville.
In 1963, Roger graduated from MCC, and his class was the first class to graduate out of the A.O. Carlson Gym. After high school, Roger worked for Jimmy White’s gas station in Scottville and Bach’s Bakery in Ludington. Roger started working at Great Lakes Casting in Ludington, where he later retired from in 1998 as a supervisor. Roger was also immensely proud of the Iron Master award he received after 33 years of employment. Roger was also a member of the Ruby Creek Conservation Club.
Roger had two successful transplants in his life. The first was a kidney transplant. His wife Ginny was a perfect match, and their transplant took place in July of 2002 at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. In November 2002, Roger also had a pancreas transplant at the Mayo Clinic. For the first time in 45 years, Roger was free of insulin injections. He thanked God every day for these “Gifts of life.”
Roger enjoyed hunting, woodworking, gardening and cutting firewood. In the last few years, Roger enjoyed splitting and wrapping campfire wood, with his brother, Llyod (Punk). They supplied two lucrative businesses with campfire wood.
Roger will be greatly missed by his wife of 41 years, Ginny Beadle and their son Roger Beadle of Scottville.
He will also be missed by his three other children, from a previous marriage to Judy Klinger, David (Joan) Beadle of Carr Settlement, Lori (Peter) Dopson of Grand Rapids, and Lisa (Norm) Slade of Muskegon. Roger leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his three siblings, Marsha (Pete) Merklinger, Wanda (Lew) Squires, and Lloyd (Sandi) Beadle. Also, his brother-in-law Elliot (Deanna) Taylor, his sisters-in-law Janet (John) Husted, and Karen Taylor.
He also leaves behind his favorite cousin Doug Beadle.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Deward and Edna Beadle, along with his in laws Lyle and Ella Mae Taylor.
Rogers family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mary O’Callaghan and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for all the care given to Roger. The family is grateful for Elara Hospice and their compassion during Roger’s last few weeks. The Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Minnesota, will forever remain close to Ginny’s heart as it was truly a second home for herself and Roger, sometimes for even weeks at a time over the years.
According to Roger’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service is scheduled for April 17, 2021, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. The memorial service is set to begin at noon. Those wishing to make a contribution in Roger’s name may do so to the Carr Settlement Fire Department.