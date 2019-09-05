A celebration of life memorial for Roger Edward Clark of Ludington will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Victory Township Hall, 4411 Stiles Rd. Casual dress. BYOB.

Roger was born April 12, 1950, and passed away March 27, 2019.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.