On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Roger Frank Warmuskerken (born April 12, 1947) had a heart attack and was called home to be with our Lord. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, son Paul (Kimberly) and their daughter Emily Warmuskerken; daughter Sherrie Warmuskerken and her daughter Natalie; and, Cindy (Zachery) Zost and their children Noah, Asher and Ava. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Warmuskerken, mother Thelma (Avery) and brother Frank Lee.
Roger had many interests and hobbies including flint knapping, making tomahawks, crafting pistol grips, piloting small planes, wood-working and making necklaces. He enjoyed restoring old cars, especially several GTOs.
He was the pastor of the Scottville Wesleyan Church for more than 25 years. He loved his church congregation as family and would tell everyone he could about how wonderful they were. Also, he was plant manager for a fruit packing plant in Hart for more than 30 years.
He loved his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he made sure you knew how smart and special they all are. He loved to teach his grandkids life skills and take them on rides in the woods. He always enjoyed playing baseball. Taking his grandsons hunting was a yearly highlight for him and the boys. He never passed up an opportunity to tell a new joke (some were even funny) or make up a silly song. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N 72nd Ave., Hart with Pastor Bob Abbot officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the funeral home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
