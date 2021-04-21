Roger L. Hansen, age 79, of Ludington, passed away April 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Finally at peace following a courageous five-year struggle with AL Amyloidosis and very recently complicated by MDS Leukemia.
Born Dec. 30, 1941, to Leo and Agnes (Lund) Hansen, he lived his entire life on Cherry Hill, a centennial farm, which was purchased by his grandparents Carl and Marie in 1920. It was there that he learned the importance of caring for the land, animals and what it meant to maintain a strong work ethic. He took pleasure in knowing that the fifth generation is living on the property today, and they will continue to ensure the legacy.
Roger’s formal education began at Star Amber, a one room schoolhouse. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1960 and completed a two-year agriculture short course at Michigan State University. Roger served on the Western Michigan Fair Association Board of Directors for 40 years. He took great pride and satisfaction, along with other dedicated directors and volunteers, to make the Mason County Fairgrounds what it is today. Over the years, he never refused to open the doors to his Cherry Hill Machine and Repair for the many repairs and new projects always needed for the fairgrounds.
More recently, Roger, along with his sons and son-in-law, began to restore the farm’s vintage tractors, and it enabled him to travel on a 1949 Oliver 77 in the West Michigan Old Engine Club 2020 memorial ride for friend and classmate, Duane Cooper. Roger was considered a quiet man, but anyone who got to know him, a guy wearing wild, colorful and sometimes outrageous print welding caps, soon realized he was covering up more than just his head!
Married to Marcia Forman, they lived, loved and looked forward, side by side, to each day for 58 years. Blessed with three children Marc (Tasha Bahr), Rebecca (Mark) Scott and Chris (Kim) Hansen; his three grandchildren Cade and Peighton Scott and Gannon Hansen; his sister Norma Andersen; mother-in-law Rose Forman; sisters-in-law; their families; brother-in-law; an uncle; numerous cousins; and, so many dear friends.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Face masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions in Roger’s name may be directed to the Community Foundation for Mason County for Western Michigan Fair Association Building Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.