Roger Lee Evans, 82, passed away at Memorial Hermann NE Hospital in Humble, Texas, after battling COVID-19 on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Roger was born on March 20, 1939, to Leo and Pearl (Redman) Evans in Pontiac. He was their first-born son.
After graduating from Rochester High School, Roger had dreams of becoming a court stenographer. However, his mother, who worked for the Pontiac Police Department, encouraged him to think about becoming a law enforcement officer. Roger was employed by the Pontiac Police Department from 1959 to 1960.
The Evans family owned and operated Evans Bowling Lanes in Hart. The family has fond memories of the bowling alley, and Roger has many bowling tournament trophies.
Roger was employed by the Oceana County’s Sheriff’s Department in 1968. He was a lieutenant and served the county for 34 years. Roger began his public service in the Marine Division. He loved to water ski and enjoyed slalom-skiing. He later became a road officer and then a detective. Roger’s expertise and experience lead him to become Oceana County’s first jail administrator. He was responsible for developing contracts with other counties by housing their inmates, bringing a substantial amount of funds into the county jail. He helped to develop a statewide association for jail administrators in the State of Michigan.
Roger was involved in many civic activities. He was the founder and a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police 160 and served in each of its offices. He is a past Master of the Wigton-Benona Lodge 251 and a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of the Ludington Elks Club and the Grand Rapids Scottish Rights. He was a member of the Good Samaritans, Georgia Boys and Cruisin’ Michiganders recreational vehicle clubs.
Roger loved playing the drums and was an accomplished player, even accepting an offer to play for the governor of the State of Michigan. Roger played with the band, Music Makers. Interestingly, this band was comprised by friends that he knew when he grew up in Rochester Hills. Every time his children watched his band play, they requested his favorite — “Wipe Out.” He continued to play until he was 80 years of age. In his earlier days Roger dreamed of becoming a professional drummer.
Roger met his first wife, Beverly (Manning) Johnson, in the Pontiac area. Both of their parents lived only a couple houses down from each other on Williams Lake in Waterford. Together they had three daughters: Marla (Scott) Kather of Ortonville, Vicky (James) Merrills of Marcellus and Jacki (Richard) Merrill of Marquette. He later married Pamela Leukonic and eventually married the love of his life, Doris (Coon/Hodges).
Roger is survived by his loving wife Doris (Coon); his siblings Robert (Ann) Evans or Livingston, Louisiana, and Dorothymae Williams of Clawson; his three daughters and two stepchildren Kim Koster (Jerry Campbell), Greg Hodges (Marie Tomczak-Roussin) both of Hart; his other stepdaughter, Cindy Hodges Row, proceeded him in death. Roger has several grandchildren: Ryan (Emily) Kather of Clarkston, Esther (John Moran) Kather of Mishawaka, Indiana, Rebecca (David) Nam of Tecumseh, Kristi Merrills of Kalamazoo, Sara (Sanjay) Swamidass of Lombard, Illinois, Kevin (Nicole) Merrill of Marquette, Melissa (Greg) Wachter of Ishpeming, and step-grandchildren Eric (Stephine) Hodges of Cleveland, Texas, Andrew (Casandra) Hodges of Lakeland, California, James (Meredith) Hodges Muskegon, Lea (Wayne) Hodges of Naples, Florida; and, several great grandchildren Xander and Benjamin Kather, Charlotte Moran, Leo and Luke Nam, Celine Swamidass, Katie Merrill, Jack Merrill, Hannah Merrill, Parker Merrill, Noah Wachter and Ella Watcher along with his stepgreat-grandchildren Ethan Purcell, Isaac and Syndi Hodges and Jack and Lucy Hodges. Roger’s life-long friends were Ron and Norma Melchert of Manistee; Roger often said, “Ronnie is my brother.” He will be deeply missed by his entire family and the Hart community.
Roger will be remembered for his love of God, family and music. His family looks forward to being reunited with him at Christ’s Second Coming.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements