Roger Oliver Olson, age 82, of Ludington, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019.
Roger was born on April 22, 1937, in Ludington, the son of Oliver and Agnes (Petersen) Olson. He graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1955 and attended Ferris State University. Roger married Marilyn Christensen on Aug. 6, 1960. He worked on the car ferries for a short period of time, then in the office before retiring from C & O Railroad at age 52. Roger was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. He was also a member of Eagles, Moose, and Pere Marquette Motoring Club for many years. He enjoyed hunting and boating on Hamlin Lake. Roger loved watching the Detroit Tigers, stock car racing, and always had a seat saved at the Ludington High School basketball games.
Music was a big part of Roger’s life. He played drums in the Scottville Band, sang in the Elks Men’s Choir, Ludington Men’s choir, Emanuel Lutheran Church Choir, and played in a jazz band when he was younger.
Roger is survived by his wife, Marilyn Olson; children, Laurie (Joe) Kovacs and Jerry (Sharon) Olson; grandchildren, Andrew (fiancé Shay Krisk) Olson, Sarah (fiancé Kyle Brown), Courtney (Cory) Walters, Matt (Samantha) Olson, and Wesley (fiancé Cori Cooper) Olson; great- grandchildren, Emerson, Jaeson, Willow, Rory and triplet boys on the way; sister, Jeanne Marrison, and nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darryl Olson; brother-in-law, Roger Marrison; and great-granddaughter, Elliott Walters.
While Roger was a man of details and perfection, he was infamous for his tardiness. One thing is for sure: he will not be late for his own funeral, which will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Wayne Buskirk presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
