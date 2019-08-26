Roger Oliver Olson, age 82, of Ludington, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Wayne Buskirk presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. An obituary will run at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.