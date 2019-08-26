Today

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.