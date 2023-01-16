Roger W. Russell, 76, of Grand Blanc, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1946, Ludington, the son of the late William and Gean (Chadwick) Russell. Roger attended and graduated from Mason County Eastern Schools. He also attended Mott Community College. Roger served in the U.S. Army from July 19, 1966, to July 18, 1968. Roger worked for General Motors for over 43 years, retiring in 2008. He loved to describe effective logistics and shipping practices while working for GM and was the recipient of several awards. Roger married Devorah Praedel on Jan. 3, 1970, in Ypsilanti. They settled initially in Flint and moved to Grand Blanc in 1977. Roger and his wife enjoyed many trips together in their RVs and being with their grandchildren. Roger and Devorah also were a great team at craft shows, which Roger supported with his woodworking skills and Devorah with her painting. Roger enjoyed fishing, fly tying, walking, riding his bike, camping and gardening. He enjoyed running for many years and successfully completed 10 Crim Road Races. Roger was an active supporter of the Boy Scouts, attending many camps and supporting his three boys as they each achieved the rank of Eagle.
Roger is survived by his wife of almost 53 years Devorah (Praedel) Russell of Grand Blanc; three sons Matthew (Elizabeth) Russell, Marc Russell, and Kirk (Amy) Russell; six grandchildren Charlotte, Claudia, Luke, Tanner, Sylvia and Juliet; brother David (Deb) Russell; four sisters Kristine (Sam) Giammalva, Jan (Danny) Peterson, Darlene (Dennis) Dodson and Karen (Donn) Slimmen; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother, who died at birth.
A memorial service for Roger will be held at New Life Community Lutheran Church in Swartz Creek at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Roger may be directed to New Life Community Lutheran Church or Harmony Care Hospice.