Roger William Starr, 75, of Ludington, formerly of Sand Lake, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at home. He was born June 22, 1946, in Sand Lake the son of Joel and F. Marian (Ashley) Starr.
Roger was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Sergeant in the Vietnam War where he earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Silver Star medals. He was also awarded two Purple Hearts for being wounded twice, of which one of those wounds blinded his right eye.
After serving his country, Roger had a career in banking operations that included working for five different banks in Michigan, Kentucky and Minnesota.
In his spare time, Roger loved traveling throughout the United States, especially spending winters in Florida and being on the ranch in Colorado. Roger was a dreamer and a cowboy at heart who was always up for an adventure and driving his corvettes.
On Oct. 2, 1973, in Grand Rapids, Roger married Linda May Beckwith, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother Phillip (Pat) Starr; his sister Kathryn (Brian) Percy; two sisters-in-law Ruth Starr and Elaine (David) Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom Starr, and his sister Norma Curtis.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State Street, Scottville, MI, with Pastor Rick Hodgeson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Funeral services will also be held at noon Friday, May 27, 2022, Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, 13603 Northland Drive, Cedar Springs, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be in Crandall Cemetery in Sand Lake where military honors will be performed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Scottville United Methodist Church or the Spectrum Health Foundation Renucci Hospitality House.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of local arrangements (www.beaconfh.com).