Ronald Cline Stocking, 85, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Flint, the son of Cline and Evelyn (Foster) Stocking.
Ron had many hobbies, including fishing, traveling the Great Lakes with his wife Belva on their trawler and woodworking. He could always make something out of nothing with wood, including furniture, and his first boat, which he built from a 16-foot kit. Ron possessed many skills, and was known as a Jack-of-all-trades. He loved to help friends with their projects as well.
Ron was a founding member of the Ludington Boat Club, and a longtime member of the Ludington Yacht Club. He retired after many faithful years working for Harbison-Walker Refractories.
Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Belva May Stocking; children, David (Lori) Stocking, Daron Stocking and Susan (Andy) Eilers; grandchildren, Tara (Curtis) Davy, AJ (Emily) Eilers, Kyle Eilers, Chris Zellers and Sarah (Luke) Bossenbroek; and great-grandchildren, Corbin Eilers, Evelyn Eilers, Adelyn Davy, Jessica Bossenbroek, Emma Bossenbroek and Joshua Bossenbroek.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Cline and Evelyn Stocking; twin brother, Robert Levere Stocking; and granddaughter, Kelly Eilers.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.