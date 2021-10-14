Ronald David Austin (loving husband, father and “poppy”), 67, of Zeeland, went to be with the Lord Oct. 12, 2021 at home with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Ron was born in Ludington in 1954 and attended Ludington High School where he met his high school sweetheart Beth (Coleman) Austin. He was a graduate of the class of ’72. Ron and Beth married in 1974 and relocated to Zeeland where they lived and raised their three children for more than 30 years before retiring to Columbia, Tennessee, in July 2021. Ron and Beth were both active members of the Holland Church of Christ where Ron served as deacon of building and grounds for many years. During their time in Zeeland they enjoyed watching school sporting events and being part of such a great small community where Ron took part in coaching many teams including baseball, softball, basketball and football.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Beth (Coleman) Austin; his three children Amanda Austin (Eric Nykamp) of Hamilton, Meredith (David) Copley of Columbia, Tennessee, and Michael Austin (Jolynn Haan) of Hamilton; and, six amazing grandchildren who he was so incredibly proud of Krislyn Roberts, Darius Perisee, Hunter Austin, Ainsley Copley and Elliott Copley.
Arrangements are being handled by Alternative Cremation and Funeral Services of Franklin, Tennessee. Private memorial will be held for the family at a later date.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nursing staff at Compassus Hospice, Columbia, Tennessee, for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith, now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award me on that day- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Tim 4:7-8